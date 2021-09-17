Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Declines By 52.7%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at about $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. TLG Acquisition One has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

