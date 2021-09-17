Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Increases By 114.3%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NDP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.