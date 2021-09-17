Short Interest in U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Rises By 84.9%

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:USRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.