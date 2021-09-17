Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Decreases By 50.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

UPCHY stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.