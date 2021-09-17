Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Decreases By 50.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
UPCHY stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46.
About Uni-President China
