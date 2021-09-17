Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declines By 48.3%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBCP opened at $15.01 on Friday. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.