Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 50.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 779,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.