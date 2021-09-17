Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Grows By 100.0%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of VEMLY stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12. Venture has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.8029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

