Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Drops By 48.1%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VIA optronics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 253,990 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VIA optronics by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.