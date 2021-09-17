Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Drops By 44.5%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,914. Vtex has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Get Vtex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTEX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.