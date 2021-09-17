Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Declines By 50.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

