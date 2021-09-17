Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Drops By 45.5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.

WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

