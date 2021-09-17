Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Grows By 84.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $3.29 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

