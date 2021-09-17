Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rises By 73.9%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

