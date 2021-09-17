Showcase Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79,209.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $455,285.66 and approximately $79,209.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

