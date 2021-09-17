Shreeram Aradhye Sells 2,056 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 2,182,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.