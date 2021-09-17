Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.86

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.86 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.34.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

