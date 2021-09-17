Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.