Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

LWSCF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

