Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.46. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.68 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -269.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

