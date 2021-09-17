Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) shares dropped 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 641,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 104,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

SMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$344.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

