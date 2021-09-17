Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Up 104.5% in August

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the August 15th total of 282,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $28.32 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

