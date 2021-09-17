Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.32% of Signature Bank worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY opened at $263.59 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $272.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

