Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) Insider Buys A$424,062.66 in Stock

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) insider Anthony McClure acquired 7,067,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$424,062.66 ($302,901.90).

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

Silver Mines Company Profile

Silver Mines Limited primarily engages in the exploration of silver deposits in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mining and Exploration Operations, and Agricultural Operations. The company also explores for polymetallic, copper, gold, lead, zinc, and tin deposits. Its principal property is the Bowdens silver project covering an area of 2,007 square kilometers located in the Central Tablelands Region, New South Wales.

