Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading Down 3.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.32. Approximately 492,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 521,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a market cap of C$938.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $145,600.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

