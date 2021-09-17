Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIMP stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Simply has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03.

Get Simply alerts:

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.