Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.15

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 25868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMIC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,772,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.