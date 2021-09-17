SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $3,451,140.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 362,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,071. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

