SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller Sells 2,763 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.60. The company had a trading volume of 362,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.