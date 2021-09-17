SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average of $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,616 shares of company stock worth $8,762,577 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

