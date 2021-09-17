Sixt (SIX2) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2021 – Sixt was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/15/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/9/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/18/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Sixt was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

SIX2 traded up €2.60 ($3.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €116.20 ($136.71). 37,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.54 and its 200 day moving average is €115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt SE has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

