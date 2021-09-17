Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 247,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 86,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

