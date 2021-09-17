Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,296 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

