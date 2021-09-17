Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

WTS stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

