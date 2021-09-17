Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Valvoline worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.84 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.