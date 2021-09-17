Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

