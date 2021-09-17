Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 231.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

