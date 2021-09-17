Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

