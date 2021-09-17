Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.56 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

