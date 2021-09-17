Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.41 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.53 and its 200 day moving average is $229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

