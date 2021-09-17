Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

