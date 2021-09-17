Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.55 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,659 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $153.57 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

