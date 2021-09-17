Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,589 shares of company stock valued at $59,689,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

