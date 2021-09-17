Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $271.07 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

