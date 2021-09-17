Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.55 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $511.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.79 and a 200-day moving average of $446.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.