Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.