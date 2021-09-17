Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 290,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

