Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 12,953 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

