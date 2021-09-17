Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 19,172 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,620,125 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $63.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

