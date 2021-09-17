Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.