Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.86% of FLEX LNG worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

NYSE FLNG opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.